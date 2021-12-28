Two Broward children are dead. Four are injured. Find the monster who did this | Editorial

Someone behind the wheel of a car hit six children in Broward County and kept on going. This driver killed two children. The other four, as of Monday night, were in the hospital, some in critical condition.

In an act of typical South Florida impatience, a failure to brake soon enough or just unimaginable indifference, witnesses say that the driver veered onto a Wilton Manors sidewalk, where the children were playing, in order to get around a county bus that had stopped to let passengers off.

And, in an indisputable act of cruelty, drove off, the driver sped off, witnesses say, leaving the children — between 1 and 10 years old, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue — injured, dying or dead.

Find this monster. If you’ve seen something, say something. Call Broward Crime Stoppers — 954-493-8477.