Two brothers are missing. Fort Lauderdale police are asking for help finding the boys

Fort Lauderdale police are asking for help finding two missing children.

Brothers Alando Brown and Tavaris Johnson were last seen Saturday morning in the area of the 400 block of Northeast Avenue, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Brown, 11 and about 5 feet tall, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants. Johnson, 7 and about 4 feet 3 inches tall, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 954-764-HELP or their local police department.