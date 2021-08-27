Two Britons killed in Thursday's Kabul attack, UK foreign minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Two British nationals and the child of a third British national were killed in Thursday's attack at Kabul's airport, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out," Raab said in a statement.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as an enemy of both the West and of the Taliban.

