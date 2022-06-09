No10 ‘deeply concerned’ after two British fighters captured by Russian troops ‘sentenced to death’

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin pictured (Sky News)

The UK Government has said it is “deeply concerned” after Russian state media reported two captured British men have been sentenced to death.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, appeared in court in the Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk where they were convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Thursday they were sentenced to death alongside Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, according to reports from state-owned Russian news agency RIA.

In the wake of the reports, a No 10 spokesman said: “We are obviously deeply concerned by this. We have said continually that prisoners of war shouldn’t be exploited for political purposes.

“You will know that under the Geneva Convention prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.

“So we will continue to work with the Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British nationals who were serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and who are being held as prisoners of war.”

The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago.

They will appeal the decision, Tass reported.

Earlier, Tory former minister Robert Jenrick, the MP for Newark, said the so-called trial was “completely outrageous breach of international law” on Wednesday.

He said Mr Aslin should be returned home “at the earliest possible opportunity”, possibly through a prisoner exchange.

“This is a British citizen, but who also holds Ukrainian nationality, is married to a Ukrainian, joined the Ukrainian armed forces in the normal way prior to Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, and has been serving in the armed forces,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, referring to Mr Aslin.

“He was taken prisoner by Russian forces and in accordance with international law and the Geneva Convention, he should be being held appropriately and returned to Ukraine at the earliest possible opportunity, possibly through a prisoner exchange.

“Instead of that Putin’s regime have chosen to put him and another British national, Shaun Pinner, on trial on trumped up charges, no evidence whatsoever. This is, I’m afraid, a completely outrageous breach of international law and it should be condemned.”

He added: “What I hope happens is that a prisoner exchange occurs in the near future. The Russian authorities have chosen to make an example out of these two British nationals and it is, I think, completely shameful.”

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the Foreign Office would make “all the representations” while discussing Mr Aslin’s case.

He told LBC: “In relation to that case, I don’t know all the details, but of course we would expect the laws of armed conflict to be respected, and we will make sure that we will make all the representations.

“I know the Foreign Office will be looking at making sure all those representations are made.”

Earlier this week, Mr Aslin’s family released an emotional plea as they said they were working hard to bring him back to the UK.

They said: “We, the family of Aiden Aslin, wish to ask for privacy at this time from the media.

“This is a very sensitive and emotional time for our family, and we would like to say thank you to all that have supported us.

“We are currently working with the Ukrainian government and the Foreign Office to try and bring Aiden home. Aiden is a much-loved man and very much missed, and we hope that he will be released very soon.”