Two boys rescued from London Winter Wonderland ride after ‘bungee snaps’

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Two boys had to be rescued from a fairground ride at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde park when the cage they were strapped into crashed into a mast, leaving them suspended in the air.

There were screams, gasps and a cry of “holy shit” when the spherical cage, with the boys in it, clattered into the mast supporting the slingshot ride at the fair on Wednesday evening.

The boys were left dangling in the cage in the incident, which was captured on video, but were rescued unharmed, according to a spokesperson for the fair.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive, which is responsible for investigating such accidents. A spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of this incident and conducting inquiries.”

Police and fire services were called to the scene just after 10.20pm on Wednesday to reports of the boys being trapped in the ride. By the time the emergency services arrived, the cage had been lowered, allowing the boys to walk free. They left the scene after being checked by medics.

The accident was blamed on a “technical issue involving the reverse bungee”, according to the fair’s spokesperson.

A TikTok video of the accident appeared to show a failure of one of the two bungees attached to the cage, causing it to be propelled into the mast by the force of the working bungee.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson told the Evening Standard: “We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.

“Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place. All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience.

“All other attractions at Winter Wonderland are operating as normal.”

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “It was reported that two teenage boys had been in a fairground ride when one of the bungee cords attached to the cage had snapped. The cage was left suspended in the air.”