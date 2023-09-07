Two books shine light on ‘neglect and death’ in France’s private creches

A banner reading 'overbooked nurseries sacrified babies' during a demonstration organised by daycare workers in Paris - CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

France’s profit-driven private creches are sometimes run to the detriment of children, claim two new books, which warn that exhausted, underpaid staff and crowded nurseries are leading to neglect and even death.

The catalyst for the books was a tragedy last year in which an exasperated private childcare assistant in Lyon left to her own devices ended up feeding caustic soda to an 11-month-old baby who later died.

Creches in France are open to babies older than three months with up-to-date vaccinations while elementary school is open to all children who turn three in the calendar year. Private creches look after almost a quarter of all infants in daycare.

In Babyzness – a play on the words baby and business – authors Bérangère Lepetit and Elsa Marnette interviewed some 200 staff and parents involved with such facilities.

The testimonies they gathered featured the account of a two-year-old baby, Jawad, who was left to wander alone in the road after a carer left the creche door open.

Another toddler, Lyam, came home with bruises all over his face “like a boxer coming out of the ring”. One creche head recounts finding a baby perched on a work surface inches from a frying pan spitting fat.

In their bid to improve margins, some managers allegedly limit nappy changes to three per day meaning some children spend hours with soiled ones while other creches order fewer meals than babies to cut overheads, meaning some “go home hungry”.

“There are nappy quotas, meal rationing, everything is decided in a bid to economise. One staff member told us she had just two books in her creche so had to recount the same story 40 times,” said Ms Lepetit.

In the other book, The Price of a Cot. What privatising creches does to children, authors Daphné Gastaldi and Mathieu Périsse point the finger at the state.

“This rise of the private creche is as much about the disengagement of public authorities as it is a godsend to cash-strapped mayors (relieved not to have to fund more public creches),” they write.

The authors say it is too easy to blame staff for creches becoming “dehumanised”.

“Above all what we have seen is how this creche industry mistreats staff who become abusive despite themselves. We are on a slippery slope. Everyone is sounding the alarm and perhaps there is still time to change tack,” Ms Gastaldi told the Libération newspaper.

The works home in on the big four private creche groups – Babilou, Les Petits Chaperons rouges, People & Baby and La Maison bleu – which account for 65 per cent of the 80,000-odd places in private creches in France. Three are owned by investment funds.

The sector is booming and worth €1.5 billion (£1.29bn). The problem started, say the authors, in 2004 when private creches – notably those linked to businesses where parents work – were allowed to apply for state subsidies that can foot more than 80 per cent of the costs.

The revelations come a year after a scandal erupted over France’s biggest private care home group Orpea, when a book, The Gravediggers, documented systemic mistreatment and neglect in its retirement homes.

The French government on Thursday said it had not waited for the books’ publication to act.

Following the infant’s death in Lyon at a facility run by People & Baby, it launched a wider investigation into conditions in both public and private creches. This warned of the risk of “institutional mistreatment” and the “progressive deterioration in the quality of care in favour of financial considerations” in some private creches.

Since then, prime minister Elisabeth Borne has pledged to create 100,000 extra places in state creches by 2030. Critics say that is “unrealistic” given the current dearth of candidates.

Solidarity and families minister Aurore Bergé on Thursday said the government had promised to inject €200m into the sector. An upcoming law will grant inspectors greater powers to conduct searches of private groups’ headquarters “to examine their documents and accounts”, she said.

The government also wants to decrease the children-to-adult ratio in creches to five to one, down from six, and will not hesitate to “shut down” those that flouted the rules, she added.

People & Baby told The Telegraph it was unable to comment on the allegations made in the two new books as it had not yet read them. The group added that it had not been charged over the infant’s death in Lyon, but said the individual involved in the incident had.

The Telegraph has also approached Babilou, Les Petits Chaperons rouges and La Maison bleu for comment.

