Two bold, way-too-early predictions for the 2020 fantasy season

The 2019 fantasy football season has given way to the start of the NFL Playoffs, and while many of us are getting ready to enjoy some fantasy-investment-free real football, it’s hard not to look ahead at next season. Many of us are already looking forward to righting the wrongs of 2019 or to build off last season’s successes.

Most of us are just trying to get a pick right. So too, are Liz Loza and Matt Harmon looking towards the future, with a couple of way-too-early bold predictions.

Devin Singletary will be a top-five fantasy running back

Liz likes what she saw in 2019 from rookie running back, Devin Singletary. For much of the season, the kid had to fight off Count Dracula himself, Frank Gore, before eventually taking over lead-back duties in Buffalo. Showing off impressive elusiveness all season, Singletary finished the regular season with a 5.1 yards per carry average. With one year of professional football under his belt, Singletary could be looking at an even better sophomore season.

Kyler Murray will be 2020’s Lamar Jackson

Even on an under-manned offense and paired with a bad defense, Kyler Murray shined in 2019. With over 3000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing, Murray lived up to his dual-threat hype. Maybe even more importantly, rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury showed the chops to adapt on the fly and put his quarterback in better positions to succeed. That pairing could be even better in 2020, with presumably a better-tooled Cardinals offense taking the field next season. Matt thinks a breakout campaign could be in the cards for Murray in 2020.

