Two bodies with gunshot wounds found on rural road near Bonnyville

Police are investigating the suspicious death of two men after their bodies were found with gunshot wounds on a rural road northwest of Bonnyville.

A person came across the scene Saturday morning around 4 a.m. and reported it to police. The bodies were found outside a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 at Township Road 622 and Range Road 84, RCMP said in a news released Sunday.

Both men had been shot.

Bonnyville RCMP officers responded, but the Major Crimes Unit has since taken over the investigation.

Autopsies on the men, aged 39 and 57, are scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with footage of the area — including Range Roads 84 and 90, as well as Township Roads 614 and 620 — between 8:00 p.m. Friday and 4:00 a.m. Saturday to contact police. That includes trail cameras, dash cameras or video surveillance.

People who travelled in the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning are also asked to contact police, especially anyone who saw the pickup truck.

Bonnyville is roughly 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.