Two bodies found in car engulfed by floodwaters after heavy rain, California cops say

Two bodies were found inside a car trapped in floodwaters after heavy rain fell across the San Francisco Bay Area, officials told local news outlets.

Rescuers responded to a call around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, in Millbrae, California, The Mercury News reported.

A man was found standing on the roof of a vehicle, which was trapped in flooding in an underpass, the news outlet reported.

Another vehicle was also submerged in waters, but firefighters didn’t see it until after they had started draining the underpass, KTVU reported.

Two people were found dead inside the car, the news outlet reported.

Rain was still falling at the time of the rescue, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials warned people to avoid driving through deep water.

“If you see standing water and if you’re not sure of the depth, don’t attempt to cross it. It’s not worth it,” San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta told The Mercury News. “Even a few inches of rain can change your vehicle’s dynamics.”

Landing Lane, a residential street in Millbrae, is flooded. pic.twitter.com/NghBQmmei6 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 23, 2021

Woman found dead inside car weeks after driving into ‘swampy area,’ Utah officials say

Murder suspect found dead and naked in woods after break-ins, stabbing dog, NC cops say

57-year-old hiker found dead 200 feet below Grand Canyon trail, park officials say