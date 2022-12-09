Two big Sacramento football games aren’t on local TV this weekend. Here’s how to watch

The city is “ready for some football” as two big games gear up to kick off in Sacramento this weekend.

Aside from braving the cold, how can Sacramento’s two biggest sporting events this weekend be watched? Not on local television or cable, if that’s what you were hoping.

How to watch the Sacramento State game

The Sacramento State Hornets and Texas’ University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals kickoff the FCS playoff quarterfinals at Hornet Stadium 7:30 p.m Friday.

Out of the four FCS playoff games this weekend, the Hornets vs. Cardinals showcase is the only one in the league not on local TV or cable.

For those who wish to attend the game, tickets are available for purchase at the stadium or online.

Home viewers can watch the game by subscribing to ESPN+ and streaming it online or by downloading the app on a capable device.

Sacramento State student Dylan McNeill said the game streaming on ESPN+ allows the Hornets to fly under the radar.

“They got their first FCS playoff win by the skin of their teeth,” McNeill said. “Maybe it’s for the best that they don’t have to worry about a national audience.”

After an undefeated regular season, the Hornets overcame their playoff woes, winning their first-ever post-season game and extending their record to 12-0.

The team now faces the 11-1 UIW Cardinals, led by the league’s top quarterback, Lindsey Scott Jr.

The winner of this game will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of the North Dakota vs. Samford next weekend.

How to watch Grant Union High School football game

Grant Union High School’s varsity football team hosts San Jacinto of Riverside County for the CIF III-AA State Championship Bowl game. Kickoff is at 6 p.m Saturday.

Aside from going to William Rutherford Stadium, the only way to watch the game is through the NFHS network.

Unless you have an internet browser on your TV, be ready to sit yourself in front of your phone or computer Saturday evening.

After a win-less 2021 season, the Pacers went 11-2 this year, sitting at the number two spot in the Metropolitan League.

After securing the CIF Northern California Regional Division 3-AA championship win against El Cerrito on Dec. 2, Grant High is just one win away from taking it all.

The last time Grant High took the state title was on 2008, outscoring Long Beach Poly 25-20.