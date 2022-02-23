With two bars and 13 restaurants, this new Doral food hall hopes to be a local hangout

The South Florida food hall craze isn’t dead yet.

Shoma Bazaar, the food hall from the husband-and-wife team of developers Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, is scheduled to open in March with 15 different vendors in its 13,000-square-foot space.

“We look forward to bringing a new and truly unique dining and entertainment experience to Doral, and making Shoma Bazaar a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists,” said Masoud Shojaee, president of Shoma Group.

The food hall includes two bars and a blend of cuisines, including Asian (from Pubbelly Sushi, InRamen and Poke MIA), Cuban (Doce Provisions), Mediterranean (Shahs of Kabob) and Italian (Ash Pizza and Trattoria Dal Plin).

You can also find burgers and fries at BFF Burgers and ice cream treats at The Market Milkshake Bar, while those seeking salty delights from the sea can check out Ella’s Oyster Bar.

The sculpture outside Shoma Bazaar in Doral by Dr. Simon Ourian was inspired by Stephanie Shojaee, co-owner of the food hall.

Like many of the vendors, Amin Ebrahimi, owner of Shahs of Kabob, can’t wait for the opening.

“Being a part of Shoma Bazaar has been a groundbreaking opportunity for us,” he said. “It’s an honor to be at the forefront of such an innovative and creative concept.”

The food hall will also feature The Bakery/Café, a place for grab-and-go fare that will open at 6:30 a.m. daily to satisfy early morning cravings. You’ll be able to grab bites, snacks and coffee from Juice & Java (natural foods and juice), Sweet Manifesto (pastry, cakes and confections) and Tintto by Tributto (coffee and Colombian pastry).

There are two adult beverage concepts. Shoma Bar & Lounge, which highlights craft cocktails, has 30 bar seats and four mixology stations. It will host live performances and DJs and also features a 25-foot projected screen for sports, art installations and other visual imagery. Craft beer lovers can check out the Biergarten, which will sell local brews and international favorites.

Inside Shoma Bazaar, which opens in March in Doral.

Shoma Bazaar

Where: 9420 NW 41st St., Doral

Opening: March 11

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Bakery/Café opens at 6:30 a.m. daily for take out

More information: shomabazaar.com