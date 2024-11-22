Two Barcelona youngsters that Hansi Flick is considering using in Lamine Yamal’s absence

Next youngster up – that has been the attitude at Barcelona over the past year, and with Lamine Yamal out of their clash with Celta Vigo this weekend, it looks like Hansi Flick will follow that policy. The 17-year-old star is still recovering from an ankle injury, and will miss the trip to Galicia.

As such, 19-year-old Unai Hernandez is set to receive the call from Flick. Captaining Barca Atletic at times this season, the 19-year-old attacker trained with the senior side on Thursday, and will do so again on Friday say Sport. The chances are that he is called up for the trip to Celta. German talent Noah Darvich also trained with first team too, and is in contention to do so.

Iñaki Peña is eager to prove himself as Barça returns to Balaídos, one of their most challenging La Liga venue. Ter Stegen never managed a clean sheet there, conceding 18 goals in seven games. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/hwrLpIF04T — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 22, 2024

Hernandez has generally been used as a left winger, coming in on his right, but can also play as a number 10, a midfielder or even on the right. The teenager recently made his 50th appearance for Barca Atletic, and has become a key part of the subsidiary side. Hernandez has six goals and an assist in 13 appearances for Albert Sanchez’s struggling side in the third tier.

Lamine Yamal is not the only absence for Barcelona, with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres also missing out through injury. Up front it likely means starts for Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, but Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will all be competing for the third spot up front. It gives Hernandez, a profile that is most similar to Olmo, who generally plays inside for Flick, a decent chance of seeing game time.