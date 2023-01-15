Two Of ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Will Not Be At The Critics Choice Awards

The two stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, will not appear at tonight’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2022.

Both have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a studio source.

Farrell was nominated for Best Actor, while Gleeson was tabbed for Best Supporting Actor at tonight’s awards. Both attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, where Farrell won the award for best actor in a comedy or musical.

The Banshees of Inishein has nine nominations at the Critics Choice Awards.

Also out for tonight’s Critics Choice is Jamie Lee Curtis, one of the stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also tested positive for Covid-19.

The awards are being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will be broadcast starting at 7 PM ET on The CW. Chelsea Handler hosts the program.

