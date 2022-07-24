Two new Avengers movies confirmed to end Phase 6 of the MCU

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

We're getting not one, but two new Avengers movies to round off Phase 6 of the MCU in 2025.

The announcement was made during Marvel Studios' packed Comic-Con presentation which also included a full Phase 5 announcement, as well as confirmation that Phases 4 to 6 would be officially titled The Multiverse Saga.

Phase 6 will kick off with Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024, but the real draw comes with the new double-bill of Avengers movies – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

More to follow.

