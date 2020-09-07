Two Australian journalists from ABC and AFR pulled out of China after embassy warnings

Two Australian foreign correspondents in China have been urgently flown home following “advice from the Australian government”.

The ABC’s Bill Birtles and the Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith both left China on Monday night after reportedly being questioned by China’s Ministry of State security.

In a statement on Tuesday the ABC confirmed Birtles, had returned to Australia “following advice from the Australian government”.

“This bureau is a vital part of the ABC’s international news-gathering effort and we aim to get back there as soon as possible,” an ABC spokesperson said.

“The story of China, it’s relationship with Australia and its role in our region and in the world is one of great importance for all Australians and we want to continue having our people on the ground to cover it.”

An hour of back to back live crosses invariably means the boys in blue will turn up. It’s a hassle for them, it’s a slight hassle for us, they check our press cards, take our numbers and IDs, check their walkie talkies and then tell us ‘没事儿’, and off they go. #Beijing pic.twitter.com/W34brZ4jAG — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) June 19, 2020

According to a report in the ABC, the two had spent days sheltering in Australian embassies in Beijing and Shanghai as consulate as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to safely leave the country.

It comes amid increasing tensions between Australia and China, and follows the recent detention of Chinese-born Australian new anchor Cheng Lei.