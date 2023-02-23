One critical as four men stabbed in Walthamstow in under three hours

Brandon Road in Walthamstow (Google Maps)

A man is fighting for his life as four were stabbed in two separate knife attacks just a week after another four were knifed in a family-friendly pub in north-east London.

A man was found with multiple knife injuries in a car in Queensland Close in Walthamstow at 3.44pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe he was attacked elsewhere and are still working to establish his identity.

He is currently at a north London hospital where his condition was described as non-life threatening.

At 6pm police were called to Brandon Road, just over a mile away, after reports a man had been knifed.

A man in his 30s was found with stab injuries, and was taken to hospital. His condition has been described as critical.

Two other men - both aged 18 - were also found with stab injuries.

Scotland Yard confirmed they were taken to hospital, and also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say there is no evidence the stabbings were linked.

A Facebook post shared by Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said: “Given the proximity of the various victims, the narrow window of time between incidents, and other recent violence, a Section 60 CJPOA was authorised at 6.30pm until 6.30am tomorrow morning, covering Waltham Forest Borough.”

She also called on residents to stop “commentary and speculation” after “serious violence” in the area. “I recognise these are deeply upsetting incidents and have already been in touch with the police about these matters,” she added.

Please be aware of an incident in the Wood Street area between Brandon Road and Woodlands Road. Emergency services are on the scene, please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/7PDat21aBB — Waltham Forest Council (@wfcouncil) February 22, 2023

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, responsible for local policing in north-east London, said: “I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused, particularly following a number of similar incidents over recent days, and we are taking significant steps to increase our local policing presence in the area. We are working with partners and our community to do all we can to prevent further violence.

Story continues

“Local officers, who know the community, will be on patrol in the area. These are your officers, please speak to them about any concerns you have. Our detectives are also supporting the family of the man who remains seriously ill in hospital.

“Our relentless efforts to tackle serious violence has led to an almost a 20 per cent reduction in knife crime offences in Waltham Forest over the past 12 months, however these recent incidents are a stark reminder that we can’t be complacent and I assure you that we will continue to take action to remove dangerous criminals from the streets.”

The incident happened just minutes from where four men were stabbed a week ago in a separate knife attack, which saw three victims found injured inside a Wood Street pub.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 5668/22 Feb.