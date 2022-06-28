Two Atlantic systems are already bringing rain. One could become Tropical Storm Bonnie

The Atlantic basin could see its first hurricane of the season later this week if a system near Venezuela keeps strengthening.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the southern Windward Islands, where it’s struggling to create the clearly defined center that would elevate it to a tropical depression.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the system was booking it west at 23 mph and maintaining 40 mph sustained winds. Forecasters expect it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie later Tuesday as it passes over Trinidad and Tobago, which are under tropical storm warnings.

Wednesday and Thursday, the system is forecast to scrape along the coast of Venezuela, which is under a tropical storm watch from Pedernales to Cumana.

By Friday, the system could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane just before making landfall in Nicaragua.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two could strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie later Tuesday.

Two other disturbances

Two disturbances in the Atlantic have little chance of strengthening anytime soon.

One by Texas has a 30% chance in the next two days and in the next week, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said it could make it to a tropical depression as it inches closer to the Texas coast. It’s expected to bring heavy rain.

The other disturbance has even less of a chance — zero for the next two days and 20% for the next week. It’s about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands, and the hurricane center predicted it could interact and maybe even merge with another tropical wave to its east.