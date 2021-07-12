UP: Two arrested terrorists sent to 14-day police remand

Represeantative Image

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The two arrested terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda's terror module, who were arrested on Sunday from Lucknow's Kakori, have been sent to 14-day police remand on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Sunday had busted Al-Qaeda's terror module in Lucknow and arrested two terrorists.

The arrested persons identified as Minhaz Ahmad (30) and Maseeruddin (50) were planning to conduct a blast in Lucknow and surrounding areas before August 15.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh had earlier said, "ATS Uttar Pradesh uncovered a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent module. One has been arrested from Kakori Police Station, while the other has been nabbed from Mariahu PS."

"They along with their associates were planning to conduct a blast in Lucknow and surrounding areas before August 15. Pistols, IED and huge explosives were recovered from their possession. The search operation is underway to nab their other associates" stated Kumar.

The ADG said the terror module is being operated by their masterminds sitting across the border.

"The Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent module started since 2014 is being governed by Umar Halmandi from Peshawar, Quetta in Pakistan," added Kumar. (ANI)