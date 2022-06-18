Two arrested after teenage boy stabbed to death in north London

Two people have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed to death a few minutes from Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in north London.

Police were called just after midday on Saturday to reports of a stabbing in Orchard Place, Tottenham, where they tried to save the 17-year-old's life.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and information and have arrested two males in connection with the stabbing.

The victim's family is being informed, with a post-mortem to take place soon.

The Metropolitan Police urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting 3580/18jun, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.