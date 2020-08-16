Two arrested after teen raped, murdered in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; charges to be filed under NSA, says police

A little over a week after a six-year-old was kidnapped and raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, now a teenager has been raped and murdered in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district, according to several media reports.

Police said two men have been arrested. Police told Indian Express the teen was sexually assaulted and killed, her eyes gouged and tongue slit. Her body was found in a sugarcane field allegedly owned by one of the accused, as per the report.

The incident occurred in a village close to the Nepal border when the girl went missing after leaving her home for some errands on Friday afternoon, Indian Express reported.

NDTV reported that police said the post-mortem confirmed rape and an FIR has been registered on charges of murder. The district police chief said that charges will also be filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape, POCSO Act and the stringent National Security Act, as per the NDTV report.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati , taking to Twitter, called the incident "extremely shameful". "What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?" she asked.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said, "Dalit oppression is at its peak under the BJP government. If it is not the Jungle Raj, then what is? Our daughters are not safe, our homes are not safe, there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Yogi (Adityanath) resign."

The accused in the Hapur case, who had been evading arrest for over a week, was nabbed by the police Friday after an exchange of gunfire.

The Hapur victim is said to be in "extremely critical" conditon.

With inputs from PTI

