Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of boy aged six in Solihull

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a six-year-old boy in the West Midlands.

The child was taken to hospital after police were called to a house in Cranmore Road, Shirley, Solihull and found him with serious head injuries at around 3pm on Tuesday.

He died in the early hours of the next day, West Midlands Police said.

An investigation has been launched to determine how the boy, who has not been named, came about his injuries, the force said in a statement.

A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman are in custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place, and a police cordon remains at the house, the force added.