Two arrested by North Battleford RCMP Gang Task Force have more court appearances

Two people arrested by the North Battleford RCMP Gang Task Force had more court appearances.

Rae Ahenakew, 40, and Shynia Skeavington, 24, both of Mosquito First Nation, had appearances in North Battleford Provincial Court Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 respectively.

Ahenakew and Skeavington, along with Matthew Greer, 34, and Desiree Hinse, 24, both from Biggar were all arrested Sept. 2 after a traffic stop on two vehicles police say were “interacting” with one another in a parking lot on Railway Ave.

Ahenakew was scheduled to enter a plea but the matter was adjourned to Nov. 9 for plea and election. Skeavington failed to appear and a warrant to hold was issued. Her matter was also adjourned to Nov. 9 in North Battleford Provincial Court.

Hinse failed to appear in court on Oct. 19 and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest on that day. Greer is scheduled to appear on Nov. 2.

Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist