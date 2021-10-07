Two arrested after gunfire at Meadowview house party, Sacramento police say

Police arrested two people Wednesday after shots were fired at a house party in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired at a “large house party” in the 2000 block of O’Neil Way, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

Chan said people began running away from the residence, and that two of those people discarded firearms.

Both were detained and arrested on firearm possession charges. It remains unclear who fired the shots, according to Chan.

A canvass of the area found no gunshot victims or other injuries, but evidence of gunfire, with a nearby residence struck at least once, Chan said.