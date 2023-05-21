Two arrested after gang of youths attack police car in Wembley

Two males were arrested after a gang of youths attacked cars including a police vehicle in Wembley.

Shocking footage on social media shows a group of males blocking incoming traffic and kicking cars as motorists attempt to drive past in Engineers Way at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

One of the clips shows the hooded youngsters hurl objects at a police van as it leaves the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said officerswere called following reports of disorder in the area.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on police. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Munni Trivedi, who witnessed the incident, said: “We were watching from the other side. Could not believe it.

“The pictures don’t truly reflect the reality of how awful it was. The boys were so lucky they didn’t get hurt and I really hope there was no damage to any cars. Not big. Not clever. Very sad.”

Another witness added: “I’ve never seen anything like it happen since living here. There were so many of them, it was almost like it was a planned meet up.”

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.