Two arrested after Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards, Merseyside Police say

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the "cold-blooded" murder of a 26-year-old who was shot in the head at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards is not believed to have been the target of the attack at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village in Merseyside.

Police said on Boxing Day that two suspects have been taken into custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Major Crime Investigations said: "We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle's family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us."