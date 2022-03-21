Two arrested after break-ins near Folsom gym. This is how a police chase came to an end

Two people were arrested on suspicion of breaking into cars outside a Folsom gym, after a police chase that ended when their car hit a tree.

The suspects had fled the parking lot of California Family Fitness just before 6 p.m. Saturday in a white Nissan Altima, police said, and officers then spotted them outside a Folsom Target and the chase ensued.

The driver lost control of the car on School Street and crashed into a tree.

The two people inside then fled on foot into a residential area, and the Folsom Police Department and Sacramento Police helicopter helped in the apprehension.

Jahi Nash, 18, was arrested and booked on multiple charges but Sacramento County Jail records available online indicated he was released Sunday. The second suspect has yet to be identified.