Two arrested, accused of Target burglary in Rocklin. More items found in vehicle, police say

Two suspects were arrested on burglary and conspiracy charges Tuesday outside of a Target in Rocklin after they had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars of merchandise, authorities said.

Officers with the Rocklin Police Department were notified of shoplifting suspects inside Target on Commons Drive in Rocklin, according to a social media post by the department.

Officers used a drone to surveil the store until the suspects fled, police said. The women were then arrested and booked into Placer County Jail, according to the department.

Police located a suspect vehicle with property belonging to several other businesses in Placer County totaling thousands of dollars, authorities said.

A separate investigation is being conducted regarding personal identifying information that was found in the vehicle belonging to Rocklin residents, police said.