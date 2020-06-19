Two arrested after 6-year-old boy dies from head injuries

Police were called to Cranmore Road in Shirley on Tuesday to reports of a young boy suffering serious head injuries: Google Maps

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following the death of a six-year-old boy in hospital.





Officers are attempting to determine how the child, who has not been named, suffered serious head injuries on Tuesday.





West Midlands Police said in a statement: "A man and woman have been arrested after a six-year-old child from Solihull was taken to hospital.





"Sadly the boy died in the early hours of the following morning."





A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman currently remain in custody, added the force. A cordon remains in place at the property.





Police were called to Cranmore Road, Shirley, at around 3pm on Tuesday and an investigation has now been launched "to determine how the child came about his injuries".





A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.





