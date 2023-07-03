Two arrested, 12 cited in sideshow event that spanned Sacramento, Elk Grove

Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after law enforcement encountered a “sideshow” event that spanned city and county locations, authorities said.

Officers arrested the two suspects at the sideshow in addition to towing 13 vehicles, doling out 12 citations and pursuing two vehicles, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

The department was assisted by California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office and the Elk Grove Police Department, authorities said.