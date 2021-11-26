These Two Apple Watch Models Are Hugely Discounted for Black Friday

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are more than a few Apple Watch models that are on sale this Black Friday, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals.

Currently, the best two deals are on the Apple Watch Series 3 (45% off on Walmart) and the Series 5 (39% off on Amazon). Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale so you’ll want to jump on these good prices while they last through the weekend. The SE and Series 6 also have smaller markdowns: $60 and $54 off, respectively,

Apple Watch Series 3 (45% Off)

Courtesy of Walmart

You save nearly $100 with this deal from Walmart, which brings down the price of the Series 3 to a mere $109. This model comes with an Apple sports band and aluminum case, and is probably the best choice for those who prioritize fitness and activity tracking in their smart watches. It allows you to measure your workouts, share your daily activity for motivation and monitor your everyday heart rate and stress levels. Plus, you can sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks to stay entertained wherever you are.







Apple Watch Series 5 (39% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The Series 5 debuts an always-on Retina display so it’s easy to see the time and other important information without tapping the display. The new iteration also helps users better navigate their day with new location features, such as the built-in compass and current elevation. Plus, the 5 also comes with the widest range of band materials so you can pick and choose from different sleek designs, including stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium.

