Two dead, two alive after Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Madeline Halpert & Will Grant, Mexico correspondent - BBC News
·3 min read

Two of the four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico last week are dead and two are alive and now safe in the US, Mexican officials said.

Four US citizens were kidnapped by armed men on 3 March while driving into the city of Matamoros in the north-eastern state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, across the border from Texas.

They had travelled there for cosmetic surgery, relatives told US media.

One man, named only as José "N", 24, from Tamaulipas, has been arrested.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: "We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those who were killed in these attacks."

The two surviving victims were delivered to the US on Tuesday in co-operation with the US consulate in Matamoros, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said in a tweet.

A Mexican official told Reuters that two men had been found dead, while a man and a woman were safe and in the hands of authorities.

The bodies of those killed have been recovered and are being repatriated, US officials said.

"We are very sorry that this happened in our country and we send our condolences to the families of the victims, friends, and the United States government, and we will continue doing our work to guarantee peace and tranquillity," Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

The Americans were named as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Eric James Williams and Zindell Brown, CBS, the BBC's US partner, reported.

The four were driving through Matamoros - a city of 500,000 located directly across the border from the Texas town of Brownsville - in a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates when unidentified gunmen opened fire, the FBI said this week.

Video shows them being loaded into a pickup truck by heavily armed men. One is manhandled onto the vehicle while others appear to be unconscious and are dragged to the truck.

A Mexican woman, believed to be a 33-year-old bystander, was killed in last Friday's incident.

At a news conference later on Tuesday, Mexican officials confirmed the 24-year-old man had been arrested and that the four Americans were discovered at a wooden house outside Matamoros.

The victims had been transferred to various locations between the kidnapping on Friday and their discovery on Tuesday, the officials, including Mr Barrios Mojica, said.

Map of the key locations in Matamoros, Mexico
Investigators think the Gulf Cartel, one of the oldest organised crime groups in Mexico, is responsible for the attack, a US law enforcement source told CBS.

It is still unclear whether the Americans were ambushed, mistaken for competing drug traffickers, or were caught in cross-fire between warring factions.

US State Department officials said on Tuesday that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Ms McGee was said to be travelling to the Mexican border town to have a tummy tuck, a cosmetic surgery procedure to remove abdominal fat.

Her mother Barbara Burgess told ABC News that she had asked her daughter not to go, but her daughter had reassured her she would be safe.

The FBI had offered a $50,000 (£42,000) reward for the return of the Americans.

Matamoros is in Tamaulipas state, one of six Mexican states that the US State Department advises travellers not to visit because of "crime and kidnapping".

Medical tourism is common, particularly among people living in US border states.

But Matamoros is one of the most dangerous cities in the country, as drug cartels control large swathes of the state of Tamaulipas and can hold more power than local law enforcement.

State police officers keep watch at the scene where authorities found the bodies of two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen, in Matamoros, Mexico, March 7, 202
State police kept watch at the scene where the bodies of two Americans were found

