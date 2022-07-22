Two-alarm fire damages four Sacramento homes; injured resident taken to hospital

A two-alarm fire damaged four Sacramento homes and sent one injured resident to a hospital Thursday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood, fire officials said.

The resident suffered minor injuries in the fire in the 700 block of Los Lunas Way, the Sacramento Fire Department announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. in social media posts.

The fire started in the area of two homes on the south side of the street, just west of Northgate Boulevard.

Flying embers drifted across the street and started a fire that damaged two other homes on the north side of Los Lunas Way, despite no significant wind at the time, fire officials said.

The injured resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and investigators were at the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. The Fire Department released video that showed thick, black smoke and flames coming from the homes on one side of the street. The extent of the damage was unclear.