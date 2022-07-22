Two-alarm fire damages four Sacramento homes; injured resident taken to hospital

Rosalio Ahumada
·1 min read

A two-alarm fire damaged four Sacramento homes and sent one injured resident to a hospital Thursday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood, fire officials said.

The resident suffered minor injuries in the fire in the 700 block of Los Lunas Way, the Sacramento Fire Department announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. in social media posts.

The fire started in the area of two homes on the south side of the street, just west of Northgate Boulevard.

Flying embers drifted across the street and started a fire that damaged two other homes on the north side of Los Lunas Way, despite no significant wind at the time, fire officials said.

The injured resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and investigators were at the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. The Fire Department released video that showed thick, black smoke and flames coming from the homes on one side of the street. The extent of the damage was unclear.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin