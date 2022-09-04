Two-alarm apartment fire displaced 15 people Sunday in Kansas City’s Midtown

A fire Sunday afternoon at a Midtown apartment left about 15 people displaced, Kansas City fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at about 3 p.m., drawing more than two dozen firetrucks to the scene, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman with the Kansas City Fire Department.

Firefighters found smoke and flames showing from the three-story apartment building, Spreitzer said. Crews helped clear the building of people, including the rescue of someone trapped on the third floor.

No residents were injured in the fire, Spreitzer said, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital after showing signs of heat exhaustion.

The blaze was extinguished within about 20 minutes of first responders arriving, he said.

“Everybody worked really hard today to make sure that everybody went home,” Spreitzer said.

Ten apartment units were affected in the fire, displacing about 15 people while the power remains out in the building for what could be a couple days, Spreitzer said. The American Red Cross is helping arrange temporary housing for those who need it.

The cause of the fire, including where it originated, is still under investigation.