Two adults and two minors taken to hospital after SUV rolls over on Alligator Alley

Two adults and two minors were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after their vehicle rolled over on Alligator Alley in West Broward County, according to authorities.

One of the minors was transported by air to Broward Health due to trauma, and three other occupants were taken in ambulances, said Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, said Lt. Indiana Miranda, spokeswoman of Florida Highway Patrol.

At 4:16 p.m., troopers were called about an SUV that rolled over on mile marker 40. When first responders arrived, she said they found an upside-down blue Honda SUV with four people inside — two adults and two minors.

All four were extricated from the SUV, Kane said.

There was only one vehicle involved, he added, and FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.