Two adults and two children in hospital after explosion damages houses in Ayr

Two adults and two children have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in Ayr which caused severe damage, with the blast being heard for miles around.

Residents have been evacuated from part of the Kincaidston area following the incident on Monday evening.

Social media users said they heard the explosion from miles away, while pictures shared online showed at least one house badly damaged with debris lying in the street.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing into the cause of the explosion.

In a statement, the force said four houses had been affected by the explosion, with “a number of premises evacuated” and two rest centres set up to assist.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Gorse Park at around 7.10pm, police said, adding that local road closures were in place and the public were advised to avoid the area.

“Two adults and two children have been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock,” the force said.

Local councillor Chris Cullen told BBC Good Morning Scotland that gas caused the explosion.

Describing the scene, he told the programme: “It is quite harrowing actually.

“Early yesterday evening there was a row of houses and now there is a hole.

“Two-and-a-half houses are missing. It is quite shocking how far the debris has fallen and the damage it has caused.”

He added: “It has been a gas explosion, the exact details of how that happened aren’t released yet.”

Euan Bryson, who lives in the adjacent housing estate, tweeted a video showing a fire engine on a smoke-filled street in the aftermath of the explosion.

He said: “Was chaotic. There was personal property and rubble all over the scene.

“The video below doesn’t even do the smoke justice. Could scarcely make out peoples’ faces.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.16pm to attend an incident at Gorse Park, Ayr, alongside Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including three specialist operations vehicles, six ambulances and an air ambulance.”

Gas distribution company SGN was helping emergency services.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers are currently assisting the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity is made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.”

The fire service said there were still two appliances at the scene at 9.10am on Tuesday morning.