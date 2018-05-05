Two adjustments that could spark Raptors in Game 3 vs. Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — While the Toronto Raptors still don’t seem to have an answer for LeBron James, one of their biggest problems in this second-round series against the Cavaliers appears to be internal.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey has received his fair share of criticism for his apparent inability to make adjustments during the game, but with two days to prepare for Game 3 in Cleveland, Casey appears to be considering some lineup changes.

When asked about how much he’s thought about tweaking a few things hours before Game 3, Casey simply replied, “a lot.” He didn’t reveal what he’s planning for tonight but so far in this series, everything the Raps have thrown at the Cavs has done little to stop LeBron in his quest for an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

If the Raptors want to claw their way back into this series, they’re going to have to inject some life into the lineup. Here are a few lineup adjustments that Casey might be considering before Game 3.

Bench Ibaka, promote Siakam to starting lineup

Toronto’s starting power forward chipped in with two points in Game 2, going 0-5 from the field in just 12 minutes of play before he was planted on the bench. Aside from a 23 point, 12 rebound performance in Game 1 against the Wizards, Ibaka has been nearly invisible in the playoffs, averaging 5.2 points while shooting 28.6 percent from the field over his last six games.

The easy solution to this problem would be to remove Ibaka from the starting lineup, with Pascal Siakam being the logical replacement. Siakam is not exactly lightning it up in the postseason — he’s averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game — but the Raptors could do well with the energy he brings to the court.

Cleveland started the second half of Game 2 on an 18-5 run, taking advantage of a Toronto squad that looked defeated and lifeless. This roster adjustment certainly won’t solve your LeBron problem, but it could bring some much needed intensity to a Raptors team that didn’t compete very hard in the second half of Game 2.

There is, however, one problem with removing Ibaka from the starting lineup, which leads to the second potential roster adjustment.

Go small with Ibaka at centre

I just made a strong case for benching Ibaka, but Toronto may be wise to keep him running with the starters. While Ibaka was riding the pine in Game 2, Cavs centre Kevin Love — who is averaging 13.1 ppg and 9.9 rpg in the playoffs — erupted for 31 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors went small for a portion of Game 2, leaving C.J. Miles to guard Love, who took advantage of the matchup and abused Miles in the post. Toronto continues to start Jonas Valanciunas at centre, making the traditional big man a less-than-ideal matchup for the stretch game that Love brings to the court.

Despite his struggles on the offensive end, Ibaka remains Toronto’s best option to guard Love. With Ibaka starting at centre, JV heads to the bench while Siakam gets promoted to the starting lineup. Valanciunas certainly doesn’t deserve the demotion, but it may be the best way for Toronto to instill some more athleticism in their starting lineup while utilizing their best matchup against Love.

If the Raptors want to get back into this series, they’ve certainly got their work cut out for them — Toronto’s record in Cleveland over the last 14 years is just 1-28. But the Raps don’t appear to be willing to let their record-breaking regular season go to waste without trying to put their best foot forward.

