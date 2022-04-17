After two ACL tears and a position change with USC, Chad Terrell has his moment

“Every single night” before a practice this spring, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said he could look out and see Chad Terrell alone at the facility, walking through the next day’s practice plan.

That might not be typical of a “super senior.” But then again, Terrell hasn’t had a typical run in Columbia.

On Saturday night in USC’s spring football game in Williams-Brice Stadium, Terrell caught a game-best four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown — a breakout and “relieving” performance, Terrell told reporters postgame, that might prove to be a positive flashpoint in a career that’s been riddled with roadblocks.

“He’s bought into his role,” Beamer said Saturday night, “and he’s earned an opportunity now to play more this season.”

Terrell’s path to Saturday was remarkable. The Bogue Chitto, Mississippi native was signed by USC as a wide receiver in 2017. As a freshman, he played in 10 games and caught three passes for 20 yards.

The next year, hoping to use his sophomore year as a springboard for a promising college career, Terrell tore his ACL in his left knee in 2018 spring camp. After a limited 2019 season, he suffered a torn ACL — this time in his right knee — during spring practice in 2020.

As a fifth-year redshirt senior in 2021, he didn’t record any statistics. He mainly contributed on the scout team, Beamer said, and only played in four games. Beamer said that he and Terrell agreed this offseason “it was time” for him to step up.

So he did: With the team short a few tight ends in spring practice, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout volunteered to shift to a tight end role.

“I remember it,” Terrell said Saturday. “Coach (Justin) Stepp and I literally just had a talk right before the week we had off before spring ball started. And he was like, ‘I think you should just give it a try.’ ”

That meant learning a new position. That meant blocking South Carolina defensive ends in practice. That meant trying to bulk up, though he said he’s only been able to put on a few pounds since January. That meant spending a few evenings walking through plays and the next day’s practice plans by himself.

But it also provided — and is providing — a chance to be an offensive contributor on Saturdays in the 2022 season.

“He’s been a receiver his entire career,” Beamer said. “We don’t have a lot of tight ends right now because of injuries and guys not here, so he volunteers and we talk him into becoming a tight end for spring practice. He catches a touchdown pass out there tonight and has put himself in a position to play this fall. Just really proud of Chad.”

Terrell said the key to persevering through his injuries has been staying positive and knowing that he “could see the end” to his health problems. When asked why he decided to come back for a sixth year at all — and not just cut his losses with a career riddled with injuries, a coaching change and other challenges — his competitor’s resolve shined through.

“I kind of just felt like the opportunity that I wanted, I’ve never truly gotten because of injuries and other things,” Terrell said. “I was like, ‘Why not try again?’ If it was another opportunity I was missing out on, that would be a waste. So I just took it.”

Terrell is one of 15 super seniors on this year’s squad — those who are taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility allowed because of the COVID pandemic. He’s one of a larger number of players who preceded Beamer’s arrival to Columbia. But the wide receiver/tight end has endeared himself to the Gamecock coaching staff with his unselfishness and willingness to work.

And that was rewarded on Saturday.

“It was like hard work is paying off,” Terrell said. “Just all the things I’ve done this spring ball just to keep up and be able to make plays, it was just real relieving.”