Two 17-year-olds arrested near Parkland apartments for gun possession, harassment.

Allen Siegler
·1 min read
Courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department

After aiming handguns at a young girl, two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Parkland Wednesday afternoon for harassment and carrying the weapons illicitly, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

An emergency call came in just before 1:45 p.m, according to a department blog post.

The post summarized the following events: the caller reported two males near a Parkland apartment building pulling out guns to threaten a 10-year-old girl. When officers located the the two 17-year-olds by a different apartment complex, they detained the boys and checked them for firearms.

During the check, the deputies found handguns tucked into each boy’s waistband, one of which was determined by the Sheriff’s department to have been stolen. The officers arrested the 17-year-olds after the check and booked them in the Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center.

Each child was charged with felony harassment and an illegal firearm count; the boy with the reportedly stolen gun was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and the other boy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The blog post did not indicate whether the teenagers would be charged as juveniles or adults.

