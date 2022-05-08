Two 15-year-olds last seen at south Sacramento school. Can you help police find them?

Sacramento police officers are asking for the public’s help in contacting two 15-year-old girls who were last seen at school in south Sacramento.

Iysis Cotton and Inez Rodriguez were known Friday to be in the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Avenue, according to a tweet Sunday by the Sacramento Police Department.

SPD is seeking the community’s assistance to locate two missing juveniles (at-risk due to age). Iysis Cotton was last seen on May 6 at school in the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Avenue (South Sacramento). Her possible whereabouts and destination are currently unknown. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 8, 2022

As of Sunday afternoon, Cotton and Rodriguez’s whereabouts remained unknown but it is believed they could be together.

The teenagers are considered “at-risk due to age.”

Cotton is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and black Crocs with her black hair in a bun.

Please contact SPD at 916-808-5471 if you have any information regarding either of these individuals. pic.twitter.com/3ys6S0kWz8 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 8, 2022

Rodriguez is 5-3, 120 and was wearing a burgundy and gray Victoria’s Secret “Pink” branded zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans and a white tank top with long black hair.

Please contact SPD at 916-808-5471 if you have any information regarding either of these individuals. pic.twitter.com/8ILmuGYwUl — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 8, 2022

If you have any information, contact Sacramento Police at 916-808-5471.