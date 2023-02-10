Two 15-year-old girls injured in crash in Richmond, B.C., police say

RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver say two 15-year-old girls have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl.

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say one of the pedestrians sustained "critical" injuries, while the other had a "serious" injury, and both were taken to hospital after the crash on Thursday.

The Mounties say the girls were not on the roadway at the time of the crash.

They say the teenage driver wasn't hurt, and she remained at the scene.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, which is being handled by the Mounties' criminal collision investigation team with support from the Lower Mainland collision and analysis reconstruction service.

RCMP are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage of the crash along Cambie Road west of Knight Street to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press