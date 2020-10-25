Twizzlers Has New Gummies Tongue Twisters That Combine 2 Flavors in Every Piece

From Delish

Hershey’s Twizzlers has come a long way from their classic strawberry twists. Although it has put out a variety of flavors, it’s completely stepping away from the twists with the new Twizzlers Gummies Tongue Twisters. The chewy pieces will give you more flavor than your taste buds will know what to do with.

The new candy is a gift from our friends to the north. The Twizzlers Gummies originally launched in Canada, but have made their way across the border. However, the Canadian version includes two packs: Sweet and Tangy, with different flavors, and the one here in the U.S. just has one pack.

Each 3.7-ounce bag of the Twizzlers Gummies include three flavor combinations: Peach + Cherry, Lemonade + Cherry, and Grape Cherry. So we hope you like cherry! The candies are in the shape of lips, which are one flavor, and a tongue, which is the other flavor — hence the name Tongue Twisters.

“Try the tongue twisting taste of Twizzlers Tongue Twisters Gummies,” it reads on the back of the packaging, which indicates there are about 18 pieces in each bag. They’re available at Walmart for $1, and it’s unclear whether they’re available at other stores as well.

Since it’s almost Halloween, our sweet tooths are already aching for candy, and now our sights are set on this new one!

