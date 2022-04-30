Twitter: The world's richest man gets his prize

The Week Staff
·3 min read
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Elon Musk may discover that space travel is easier than running the world's most influential social network, said Nick Bilton in Vanity Fair. The mercurial billionaire's hostile $44 billion bid for Twitter was grudgingly accepted this week, and less than nine years after going public, Twitter will again be "private under Musk's leadership." The question everyone is wondering about is, What now? Likely, a return to Twitter's more freewheeling roots. "Twitter employees used to say that they simply sold a microphone for people to speak into, and it wasn't up to them to decide what people said into that microphone." But the company's policies changed over time as Twitter's role in fueling the country's divisions and hatred became clearer. It's now up to Musk to decide "if he's OK with the platform he now owns being used to rally protesters and try to force a coup against America."

"With his signature mix of mayhem and winking jabs," Musk kept everyone guessing at his intentions, said Cara Lombardo and Liz Hoffman in The Wall Street Journal. Twitter's board was rightly skeptical he could secure the financing to pull off his $54.20-per-share bid, considering his notorious 2018 tweet claiming he was ready to take Tesla private. But once he certified the financial backing — including $21 billion of his own money — Twitter's bankers "delivered an opinion that the company could struggle to get to Musk's offer on its own." Twitter's board recognized that "Twitter has failed to take advantage of its high profile," said Robert Cyran in Reuters. Now Musk must divine a viable business strategy. Interest on the loans alone could amount to roughly $1 billion annually — more than Twitter's cash flow last year.

Musk is pretty good at what he does, said Matthew Winkler in Bloomberg. "Among the 10 largest publicly traded companies, Musk's Tesla is No. 1 in growth the past decade with revenue increasing 260-fold to $53.8 billion." Its market value is now four times that of Toyota. He has simultaneously built a space-exploration startup, SpaceX, that's worth $100 billion. "Too often, Musk makes the news for the wrong reasons," but he "has no equal" as a maximizer of shareholder value. Musk has "proved himself to be an extraordinary entrepreneur and businessman," said Derek Thompson in The Atlantic. However, "cars and rockets are responsive to engineering prowess." With Twitter, the product is people. And humans "bite back in a way that software and hardware do not."

Musk has said his interest in Twitter isn't about money, said Kara Swisher in The New York Times — which makes predicting what he will do with it all the harder. Musk's views on unfettered speech suggest that the ban Twitter imposed on Donald Trump last year will be lifted. But reinstating Trump won't solve the myriad business issues — including the failure of Twitter's subscription efforts and the reluctance of advertisers, who, "already exhausted by controversy, will not welcome a more toxic Twitter." Put it all together, and "that's a lot of complexity," even for Elon Musk.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here

You may also like

Florida can't actually dissolve Disney World's self-governance district, Disney and tax lawyers agree

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russia is making 'slow and uneven' gains in Ukraine, at 'significant cost' to its army, U.S., U.K. assess

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Pascal Siakam praises how Raptors pulled together without Fred VanVleet

    Pascal Siakam has plenty of credit to pass around to his teammates for stepping up in the absence of their star point guard in Game 5. He also discussed Toronto’s team defense, Thad’s game, OG’s work ethic, Precious’s development, and more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.