Twitter Whistleblower Claims Platform Has Cataclysmic Security Problems

The Washington Post

A former Twitter executive says the social-media platform has monumental security issues that could have ramifications for national security, democracy, and the privacy of all of its users.

After being fired from Twitter earlier this year, Peiter Zatko eschewed writing a customarily salty Glassdoor review and instead sent a blistering report on the site’s vulnerabilities to Congress and multiple federal agencies. The former head of the site’s security—who is known in the cybersecurity world by his alias “Mudge”—paints a damning picture of an incompetently run company that gives an alarming number of employees access to the site’s fundamental controls and sensitive data, according to CNN and The Washington Post, which have seen Zatko’s complaint.

As well as alleging that Twitter is insufficiently protecting its estimated 238 million daily users—which include world leaders, captains of industry, and other influential public figures—Zatko also claims that one or more employees may in fact work for foreign intelligence services. He further alleges that the most senior executives at the company have worked to cover up the scale of Twitter’s vulnerabilities, and that they have been misleading about the number of spam bots on the platform.

Teenage ‘Mastermind’ Among Three Charged Over Huge Twitter Hack

The latter allegation will be taken as a vindication by Elon Musk, who has made the issue of the number of bots on Twitter central to his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk has maintained that Twitter has lied about the scale of the issue. Despite the eyebrow-raising timing of Zatko’s disclosure (Musk's case is set to go to trial in October), his lawyer John Tye, the founder of Whistleblower Aid, told CNN that Zatko hasn’t been involved with the Tesla boss and that his whistleblowing efforts were underway before Musk’s attempts to buy Twitter were made public.

Zatko himself adds that he had attempted to raise the technical issues with the site to the Twitter board before his employment was terminated in January. Zatko was fired for “poor performance and ineffective leadership,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNN. The former security boss says Parag Agrawal, who became Twitter CEO following Jack Dorsey’s departure from the role last November, discouraged Zatko from giving a full account of Twitter’s security issues to the board, ordering him instead to present a misrepresentative account of key issues to minimize the threat.

Story continues

Zatko had built a reputation as an “ethical hacker” before being hired at Twitter in the wake of an embarrassing security breach that saw the accounts of some of the world’s most famous people—including former president Barack Obama and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden—taken over by a Florida teenager to run a cryptocurrency scam. Summarizing what he found during his time at Twitter, Zatko wrote in his roughly 200-page disclosure that he saw “egregious deficiencies, negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy.”

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the company hadn’t “had access to the specific allegations being referenced,” but said that Zatko’s narrative about Twitter’s privacy and data security practices is “riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context.”

“Mr. Zatko’s allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders,” the spokesperson added. “Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.