Twitter Users Mock Trump's Crazed All-Caps Tweet About Saving USPS

President Donald Trump attempted to deflect attention away from his continued assault on mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service on Monday with ― what else? ― a tweet.

Even better, the tweet was all-caps ― the universally accepted internet sign that someone is being a tad ridiculous.

SAVE THE POST OFFICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

But the tweet may not have been enough to ease the minds of Americans worried that the Postal Service is being actively sabotaged ahead of the November election.

Recently, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented policy changes that include the removal of some mail collection boxes and plans to take out some automatic mail-sorting machines. The Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that it may not be able to deliver all mailed ballots in time to be counted. And the president has scorned the idea of more funds for the agency.

As a result, many Twitter users were very, very skeptical of Trump’s tweet.

BREAKING NEWS: America's gaslighter-in-chief, in the midst of a historic war against the post office and American democracy, fraudulently tweets the opposite of what he's doing and the opposite of what he believes to further psychologically abuse American voters who read the news https://t.co/XpkDecKRAs — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 17, 2020

This is like a gas-lighting fox yelling "SAVE THE HENHOUSE." A really awful, insecure, power-hungry, belligerent fox, with a penchant for lying who gets in cahoots with Russia, spreads misinformation when it suits him, and is trying to burn down the henhouse for profit. https://t.co/x8Sc3yyLA7pic.twitter.com/9M9i5hglmG — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) August 17, 2020

Reverse Stockholm Syndrome: Hostage taker begins to sympathize with his victim. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 17, 2020

"Put out the fire!" says the arsonist. — Paul (@pablo_honey1) August 17, 2020

