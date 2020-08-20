Twitter Users Mock ‘Seriously Triggered’ Trump After All-Caps Obama Meltdown

US President Donald Trump seemed to have his caps-lock stuck as former President Barack Obama spoke in support of Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

Obama, who has rarely used Trump’s name in public, took on his successor directly, saying he “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

Then Obama urged Americans to vote.

“This president and those in power, those who benefit from keeping things the way they are, they are counting on your cynicism,” he said. “Do not let them take away your power. Don’t let them take away your democracy.”

Trump threw a fit on social media.

The president fired off two all-caps tweets attacking the former president for “spying” and not endorsing Biden during the primaries. For good measure, Trump also fired off an all-caps tweet attacking Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, as she spoke.

Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that Trump seemed more upset than usual. Some mocked his caps. Other took a phrase he used against Obama ― saying he spied “AND GOT CAUGHT” ― and turned it against Trump:

After a lifetime of trolling others, Trump appears to be the one who is seriously triggered tonight, repeatedly tweeting in ALL CAPS in response to speeches from Obama and Kamala Harris at the DNC. https://t.co/qRmMHVB0fw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 20, 2020

YOU BETRAYED YOUR COUNTRY AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/KJX3wlR2KA — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2020

Trump's all caps tweets seem to show just how much Obama gets under his skin. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020

THE SIX QUESTION MARKS AND ALL CAPS ARE A SURE SIGN OF STABILITY WE NEED IN A POTUS. https://t.co/9qsKiuKwnc — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) August 20, 2020

you tried to stop mail in voting by destroying the post office and got caught pic.twitter.com/arFiodsZ1V — tegi ortega (@tegiortega) August 20, 2020

your caps lock key seems to be stuck, grandpa — Jeff Tiedrich...

Continue reading on HuffPost