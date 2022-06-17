Twitter Users Mock Peter Navarro's Desire To Postpone Trial Because Of Book Tour

No one can say Peter Navarro doesn’t have his priorities, but that doesn’t mean people can’t laugh at them.

After Donald Trump’s former trade adviser pleaded not guilty to two contempt of Congress charges on Friday, he tried to delay the start of the trial until next year.

His reason? So he could promote his new book, “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win it Back.”

Ironically, Navarro’s book discusses the Jan. 6 insurrection ― the same topic that he refused to discuss with the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol — hence the contempt charges.

Federal prosecutors considered Navarro’s argument about his book tour to be a “clearly unwarrented” delaying tactic.

“The government has serious concerns about the postponement of the trial for a book tour,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn said, according to The Daily Beast. “The public has a stake in the resolution of this case.”

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta apparently agreed, tentatively setting a Nov. 17 trial date.

Many Twitter users lacked sympathy for Navarro’s plight, especially since his book discusses many of the things he refused to talk about under oath.

But what about my book tour, your honor? https://t.co/kDCdKrneUl via @TPM — David Kurtz (@TPM_dk) June 17, 2022

LOL, Navarro's lawyers say he can't go on trial later in the year because he'll be on book tour.



The book is on the topics he refused to discuss with the committee citing executive privilege. — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) June 17, 2022

Oh dude, no, that's not an excuse. https://t.co/XYoLXvBWKX — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 17, 2022

Hearing this live in court is like a slow-rolling comedy sketch. https://t.co/7ENkCWQse5 — Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) June 17, 2022

One person wondered if a delay in Navarro’s trial would have provided even more evidence-gathering possibilities.

Story continues

I mean if the guy wants to have his trial AFTER releasing a book that could be chock full of evidence on his participation in a seditious conspiracy... — Dan (@Eodyne1) June 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...