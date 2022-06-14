Twitter Users Mock Dr. Oz After He Asks Who They Trust To Fix Pennsylvania

David Moye
·2 min read
Any good lawyer knows not to ask a question unless you already know the answer.

However, Mehmet Oz is not a lawyer. He’s a former TV doctor running for Senate in Pennsylvania, where he may not actually live.

It all started when the Republican posted this rhetorical question on Twitter: “Who do YOU trust to fix Pennsylvania?”

Although Oz probably expected the tweet would attract a lot of supportive responses, that wasn’t really the case.

Some people named Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman.

Others named another TV doc who owes his career to Oprah.

One person pointed out that Oz wasn’t able to correctly spell the name of the Pennsylvania town where he allegedly lives on two separate Federal Election Commission forms.

Another reminded Oz that even though he vowed on Sunday to “fight to end illegal immigration,” a tree pruning company he was a shareholder in had to pay a fine in 2017 after a six-year investigation and audit revealed a systemic effort to hire unauthorized workers.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

