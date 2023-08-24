Twitter Users Hilariously Imagine What Trump's Mug Shot Will Look Like

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday, and his mug shot is expected to be publicly released after he’s booked on charges related to plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

As a result, #TrumpMugShot has become a trending hashtag on social media in the hours before the former president’s arrest.

Trump is expected to surrender at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and be released on $200,000 bond to avoid time behind bars while he awaits trial.

There is no timeline for when his mug shot will be released, but a lot of Twitter users were inspired to post creative versions of what they think it will look like.

And they were excellent.

Happy Trump Arrestmas to all those who celebrate 🎊 🎉



Here’s some AI pictures while we wait for the real one#TrumpMugShotpic.twitter.com/heJFIknMht — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) August 24, 2023

The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShotpic.twitter.com/iMCpT7Kz82 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 24, 2023

Here you go.

You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/Z7L9j0psWe — stig malmqvist 🇺🇦🇩🇰🇸🇪🌈 (@Rod_dk) August 24, 2023

No hair

No teeth

No makeup

No girdle

No shoe lifts



That’s the #TrumpMugShot we all deserve pic.twitter.com/XB49FVunlg — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 (@taradublinrocks) August 24, 2023

People also shared other takes as they anticipated Trump's booking.

Story continues

BREAKING: Trump spotted in line at the Fulton County Jail for processing his mugshot #TrumpMugShotpic.twitter.com/6RPqaM7W7r — LeGate (@williamlegate) August 24, 2023

Good morning and happy Thursday to everyone, especially former presidents who aren’t being arrested today. #TrumpMugShotpic.twitter.com/YuTpEewnnw — ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) August 24, 2023

Everybody on their way to purchase a t-shirt #TrumpMugShotpic.twitter.com/KXMa18Piyv — Allen Myoui 🕊️ (@Allenmyouii) August 24, 2023

You can see the mug shots of every other Georgia election case defendant who has turned themselves in at this link.

