Twitter Users Have A Field Day With Trump's 'Major Announcement'

Josephine Harvey
·3 min read

Donald Trump’s underwhelming “major announcement” went down like a lead balloon on Twitter ― with friends and foes alike.

Earlier this week, the former president said he had big news to share, leading onlookers to speculate if he had decided to return to Twitter or wonder if there had been a major development in his presidential campaign. But alas, on Thursday, Trump revealed: “My Official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!”

The digital artwork ― non-fungible tokens or NFTs ― feature Trump in different outfits, including a super suit, a cowboy get-up and a hunting kit. The cards cost $99 a pop.

This newest grift was, of course, red meat for Twitter users, many of whom ― including President Joe Biden ― quickly made announcements of their own:

And it wasn’t just the critics piling on. Trump supporters, too, seemed to think it was a bit of a flop.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Austrian Parliament Approves “Game-Changing” Film & TV Production Incentive, Featuring Europe’s First Green Bonus

    The Austrian Parliament passed a package of laws on Thursday paving the way for a 30% film and TV production incentive, which also includes Europe’s first Green bonus as well as extra cash for productions with a high percentage of female heads of department. The new law, which was presented by the Culture Committee with […]

  • Donald Trump Targets Social-Media ‘Censorship’ for 2024 Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump pledged to take on what he called “Silicon Valley censorship” as he makes a third White House run, elevating allegations that the social-media companies have routinely censored conservative voices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally:

  • Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

    Donald Trump’s company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday. The Trump Organization was found to have been “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders, to the detriment of Manhattan prosecutors who were left ill-prepared to question witnesses, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan ruled. The subpoenas, issued in March, April, May and June 2021, preceded the Trump Organization’s July 2021 indictment on criminal tax fraud charges for helping executives avoid taxes on company-paid perks.

  • TikToker shows how to de-ice frosty car in just two minutes with clever hack

    TikToker shared her tip to de-ice a frosty car in just two minutes with clever hack. Source: SWNS

  • Donald Trump’s Major Announcement: Digital Trading Cards Of Himself For “Only $99 Each”

    Donald Trump drew some attention with his teasing of a “major announcement” on Thursday, with many wondering if it would have something to do with his efforts to boost his presidential campaign. In fact, it was a sales pitch. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that his official “Donald Trump Digital Trading […]

  • Migrant wave expected as pandemic rule invoked by Trump is set to expire

    Title 42, a rule allowing the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers at the border during public health emergencies, was invoked by former president Donald Trump during the covid pandemic. The rule is set to expire next week, and the Biden administration is facing growing calls to take action as thousands of migrants arrive at the southern border expecting to cross into the U.S. in the coming days. Local officials and organizations along the southern border are saying they're not prepared to handle the massive increase expected.

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Rudy Giuliani violated ethics rules by pushing Trump’s election lies, review finds

    Trump’s former lawyer could be disbarred, have law licence suspended or be formally censured

  • Former President Trump announces launch of NFT digital trading cards

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at former President Donald Trump's latest unveil of his line of NFT digital trading cards.

  • CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2

    Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned […]

  • Trump Special Counsel Subpoena Shows New Grand Jury in Place Through March

    (Bloomberg) -- Justice Department Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s latest subpoena shows the investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results is before a newer grand jury in place at least through March 2023. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Dr

  • Donald Trump’s Big Announcement: He’s Selling $99 Digital Trading Cards in His Likeness

    The former president reveals the sales site for an NFT collection that depicts him as a superhero, John Wayne-like cowboy, Nascar driver and more

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the