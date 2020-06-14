Twitter Users Celebrate Obama With ‘All Birthdays Matter’ Trend on Trump’s Birthday

Click here to read the full article.

Rather than celebrate President Trump’s birthday on Sunday, many Twitter users used the day to honor President Obama with the hashtag “All Birthdays Matter.”

Several phrases began trending on Twitter early on Sunday, including “Obama Day June 14th,” “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “Happy Birthday Obama,” in addition to “All Birthdays Matter.”

Some celebrities and politicians joined the trend, including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others.

“I’d say happy birthday to Donald on his special day, but after all, #AllBirthdaysMatter,” Takei wrote. Later, he added “Oh, how you are missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about Barack Obama, friends? #ObamaDayJune14,” along with a video of the former president.

I’d say happy birthday to Donald on his special day, but after all, #AllBirthdaysMatter — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020





The “All Birthdays Matter” hashtag is a reference to the widely criticized phrase “All Lives Matter,” which was created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. “All Lives Matter” has typically been used to dismiss the support for Black rights and has been denounced by many people.

Some people also used the hashtag to honor the lives of Black people who have died after incidents with the police, such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and many more.

You don’t get to enjoy them anymore, so today we celebrate you #AllBirthdaysMatter pic.twitter.com/u7v3jHr0mS — 𝔸CAB 🇭🇹 🇨🇺 🇩🇴 (@Micelodeon_) June 14, 2020





they had birthdays to celebrate too.#AllBirthdaysMatter pic.twitter.com/VrocOETQeV — 𝐥𝐮 || GEO DAY (@harriesluvbot) June 14, 2020





See other tweets from celebrities and politicians below.

Oh, how you are missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about @BarackObama, friends? #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/Eskc6qPFku — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020













Happy We’re Gonnna Have A New President Who’s Gonna Heal And Unite The Country Again After All Of The Damage, Insanity & Chaos Inflicted By Trump… Day !!! ♥️♥️♥️#RampGate #Watergate#RealPresident#ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/1rRkShDN7E — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 14, 2020





It was an honor of lifetime to work for you, Mr. President. #ObamaDayJune14th. pic.twitter.com/ct1OqUBMMt — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 14, 2020





I feel blessed to have been in Congress when Barack Obama was President. Happy #ObamaDayJune14th. pic.twitter.com/woE3EqwobD — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 14, 2020





#ObamaDayJune14th Happy Sunday and what a beautiful day to celebrate and appreciate President Barack Obama the 44th and final President of the United States. Enjoy your Sunday sir! #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay @BarackObama #weMISSyou pic.twitter.com/HyFpCxwC6V — Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) June 14, 2020





